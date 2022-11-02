NS Partners Ltd Reduces Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 6.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 369,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 209,372 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,298. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research firms recently commented on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

