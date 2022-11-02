NS Partners Ltd Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $389.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.66.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

