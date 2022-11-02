NS Partners Ltd Sells 76,854 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,854 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.16% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth about $195,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. 10,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,239. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

