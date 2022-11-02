NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.58. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 30,837 shares trading hands.

NTN Buzztime Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

