NULS (NULS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.60 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.62 or 0.30498220 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011911 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.