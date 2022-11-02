Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,540 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 1.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $17,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 21.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 538,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,879,000 after purchasing an additional 94,461 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 872.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.2 %

Nutrien stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.71. 143,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,483. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

