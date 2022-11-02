Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.25-14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.58. Nutrien also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.25-$14.50 EPS.

Nutrien Stock Down 3.3 %

NTR traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $65.84 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nutrien by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

