NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS decreased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the period. NuVasive makes up about 2.7% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 414,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,789,000.

NuVasive Stock Down 2.0 %

NuVasive stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,129. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

