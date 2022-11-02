NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $38,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in NVR by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in NVR by 0.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 9.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,582.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR Trading Down 1.0 %

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVR traded down $42.29 on Wednesday, reaching $4,207.00. 644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,126.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4,229.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.96.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.