NXM (NXM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,723.00

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $329.91 million and approximately $4,723.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $50.03 or 0.00248186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,157.09 or 0.99990591 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007762 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00042933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022742 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 52.43637153 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.