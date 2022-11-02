NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.39.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.62. 3,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,962. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.69. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

