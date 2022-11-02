NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $170.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.39.

NXPI opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

