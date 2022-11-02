NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $170.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.39.
NXPI opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
