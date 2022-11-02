O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Trading Down 7.8%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 12,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,318,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

O-I Glass Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

