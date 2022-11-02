Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 37,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in Medtronic by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 290,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 685,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,489,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 214,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,292. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $124.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

