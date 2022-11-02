Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 251,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390,962. The stock has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

