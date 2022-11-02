Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,937,000 after purchasing an additional 71,307 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.97. The company had a trading volume of 136,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,011. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.