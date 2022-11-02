Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Southern makes up 0.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after buying an additional 190,456 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,846,000 after buying an additional 565,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $65.55. 136,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,411. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

