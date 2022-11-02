Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $28.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,056 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up 2.9% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $28,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,868. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

