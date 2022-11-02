Oakworth Capital Inc. Invests $201,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 334,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. 675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

