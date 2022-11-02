Oakworth Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,797,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.34. The stock had a trading volume of 879,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,190,646. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $134.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

