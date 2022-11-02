Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 554.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $7.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.88. 271,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $120.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

