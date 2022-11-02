Oakworth Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.35. 59,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,365. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

