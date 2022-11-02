Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0594 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $298.45 million and $30.19 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.60 or 0.07665279 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00089348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00066692 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001775 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.059569 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $19,526,313.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

