Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.57

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Obayashi Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

