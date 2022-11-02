Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Market Cap Reaches $103.11 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $103.11 million and $12.72 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,376.48 or 0.31231082 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012198 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars.

