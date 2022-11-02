Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.34 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $107.22 million and approximately $24.34 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

