Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.10. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 204,100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.26 million and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

