ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.41 and last traded at $41.41. 11,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 373,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ODP Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $250,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $21,341,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 292,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

