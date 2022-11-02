OKB Hits Market Cap of $989.11 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. OKB has a total market cap of $989.11 million and approximately $28.52 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for approximately $16.49 or 0.00080309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OKB Profile

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

