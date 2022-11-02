Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Okta to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

Okta Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89. Okta has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $272.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

