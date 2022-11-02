OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.