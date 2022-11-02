OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 186,644 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 186,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,570,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,449,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,364,000 after acquiring an additional 306,273 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,970,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,713.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 149,015 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of COPX opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.