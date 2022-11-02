OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 71,481 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2,234.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,481 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,331,077. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

