OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating) by 438.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,888 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,079,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,129,000.

NYSEARCA DRSK opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

