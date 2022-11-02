OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating) by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,830 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 10.13% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 90.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

