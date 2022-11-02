OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,530 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $68.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.