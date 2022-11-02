OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 381.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,623,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 553,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $57.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.