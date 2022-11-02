OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $4.25 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 276.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34.

