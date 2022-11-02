OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Monster Beverage by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

Shares of MNST opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $90.29. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

