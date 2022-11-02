Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Shares Up 0.2%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50.80 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49.35 ($0.60). 551,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 429,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.25 ($0.60).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Old Mutual from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 63 ($0.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Old Mutual Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 493.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.31.

Old Mutual Cuts Dividend

Old Mutual Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Old Mutual’s payout ratio is 775.11%.

(Get Rating)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

Read More

