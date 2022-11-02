OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 631 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 191,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPMD stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. 2,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,533. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.