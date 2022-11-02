OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 651.2% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.39. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $32.85.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.