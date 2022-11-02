Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.51

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.51 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 38883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Omnicell Trading Down 27.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245 in the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 16.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Omnicell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Omnicell by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Omnicell by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

