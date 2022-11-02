Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.73-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Omnicell Trading Down 33.4 %

OMCL traded down $25.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.89. 104,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Omnicell has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.97.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Omnicell by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

