OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.66

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.66 and last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 29937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

OMRON Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMRON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OMRON by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after buying an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in OMRON by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OMRON by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

