ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $81.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.46 million. On average, analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance
Shares of STKS opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $241.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $16.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
About ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
