OpenBlox (OBX) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $111,537.00 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.89 or 0.31098388 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012146 BTC.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

