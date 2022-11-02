Oppenheimer Comments on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.18. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.57 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COF. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

NYSE:COF opened at $106.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,873,810 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

