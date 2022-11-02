Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Cap of $62.87 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $62.87 million and $2.30 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0910 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.95 or 0.99953530 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007735 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00039686 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00042131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022803 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09283382 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $1,203,010.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.