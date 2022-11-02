Orchid Price Tops $0.0959 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $66.24 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0959 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,316.03 or 1.00008550 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007717 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020274 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00043125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022840 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09283382 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $1,203,010.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.